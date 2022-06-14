Everett Defeats Tri-City 5-4, Winning Streak Now at Eight Games

June 14, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The AquaSox offense got started early as Justin Lavey would double in the bottom of the second scoring Dariel Gomez for an early 1-0 lead. The AquaSox offense would tack on four more runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run double by Andy Thomas and a two-run single by Gomez would make it 5-0 Everett.

Making his first professional start, Brendan McGuigan would pitch two clean innings. McGuigan allowed no hits or runs while striking out three along the way. He lowered his season ERA to 3.06 in 17.2 innings pitched this season.

Evan Johnson, Max Roberts, and Blake Townsend would follow McGuigan as they combined for six innings pitched, three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Johnson was credited with the win and is now 2-0.

Isaiah Campbell would close the door on the Dust Devils as he pitched a clean inning with no base runners. Campbell earns his second save of the year and lowers his ERA to 1.23.

With his double today, Justin Lavey is hitting .270 in the month of June with ten hits, six being extra base hits. Gomez collected three hits today and is now hitting .286 in the month of June with twelve hits, five being extra base hits.

The eight-game win streak is the first for Everett since May 8th-16th, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.