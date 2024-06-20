Offense Provides Laser Show as Revs Tackle Boxcars

June 20, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: The York Revolution put up an offensive explosion early in Wednesday's matchup with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, knocking 17 hits and scoring a season high 17 runs in a 17-9 win at WellSpan Park. York (31-18) has won six of its last seven overall, increasing its first place lead in the North Division to five games with 14 to play in the first half.

Hagerstown, who entering play was the only team to score against Aaron Fletcher in the first inning all season, did the same in the first on Wednesday night. After Andrew Moritz reached on an infield single that hugged the first base line the entire way, the Boxcars executed a perfect hit and run to put runners on the corners. Welington Dotel doubled home a run, and Blake Berry singled home another pair to put up an early 3-0 lead. Fletcher was able to get Osvaldo Abreu to tap back to the mound for a 1-4-3 double play to end the inning.

After Donovan Casey worked a two out walk in the bottom of the first, David Washington blasted a two-run homer to right center field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Hagerstown put up another three spot in the second inning with Tyler Hill getting things started with a one-out home run over the Arch Nemesis. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Jaylyn Williams who singled home another pair to make it 6-2 Hagerstown.

Kobe Kato got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a one out double to left to plate Alfredo Reyes. With two outs, York rattled off six more runs against starter Malik Binns. Rudy Martin Jr doubled home a pair and eventually scored on an error. Colton Welker capped off the rally with a three-run home run to left center field, which punctuated a seven-run frame, the most York has put up in a single inning this season, making it 9-6.

Matt McDermott singled home a pair of runs in the third inning and Washington launched his second home run of the night, another two-run shot this time to left. Casey also had an RBI groundout as part of a five-run inning that made it 14-6 Revs.

York plated runs in each of the next two innings as well. In the fourth, Michael Berglund dropped a base hit into center field to score Reyes. In the fifth, Washington drove home Martin Jr with a double to center field, off the top right corner of the batter's eye, narrowly missing his third longball of the night. After five, York led 16-6.

Tom Sutera (3-1) retired the first six he faced in relief before Dotel reached on an error to start the seventh. Abreu knocked in a run on a single, but on the next play, the Hagerstown baserunning completely broke down to cut the rally short. Curtis Terry hit a ball to right field and with both runners going on contact, Casey made the catch to start a 9-4-6-3 triple play, the second triple play in Revs franchise history.

York got another run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh as Welker capped a four-RBI night, making it 17-7.

Aaron Holiday made his Revs debut in the eighth inning, striking out the side in a scoreless frame.

Neil Lang allowed a two-out, two run double to Hill in the ninth inning but struck out Moritz to close things down and secure the 17-9 win.

Jon Olsen (4-0, 2.63) will take the ball against Boxcars spot starter Alex Katz (1-2, 5.82) as York looks for the sweep Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Promos include Explore York Makers Fair, Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Boomer's Book Club Bookmark Redemption Night #4 presented by Northern Central Railway, and Golf Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York continues the best start to a season in franchise history with its 31-18 record. The Revs' five-game division lead is their largest since the end of the 2016 first half, and two games shy of a franchise record set late in the 2008 season. The Revs have won eight of their last nine at WellSpan Park. Martin Jr (4-for-6) enjoyed his third game of four hits or more while also scoring four runs; he has now scored nine runs in his past four games and 19 runs in his last 11 contests while batting .446 (25-for-56) since May 29. Washington takes over the league lead in RBI with 49 after a season-high five-RBI performance, his third game of four RBI or more this season. Washington's two-homer game is his third of the year and second in a week as he now has six home runs across his last six games. He increases his league lead to 19 long balls on the year and is threatening the Revs' record for homers in a half (23 set by Chris Nowak in 2012 and Carlos Franco in 2022). Casey extends his hitting streak to 11 games. The Revs stole five bags including Kato's 23rd consecutive successful steal to begin the season, tying a franchise record set by Martin Jr earlier in the week.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2024

Offense Provides Laser Show as Revs Tackle Boxcars - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.