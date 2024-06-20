Lexington Falls to the Dirty Birds 14-5
June 20, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - A series defined by offensive output, where Charleston outscores the Legends 32-11, the Legends can still walk away with several positives headed towards the records resetting in just 2 weeks.
Korry Howell has quickly become one of the best bats in the lineup just a week after the team acquired him. With an on base percentage over .350 and averaging just under a walk a game in his time here. He seems to have taken the role as the leadoff hitter for Lexington and I don't expect that to change anytime soon.
Javier Reynoso is a really good pitcher. He struggled today, but that's just baseball, sometimes even the best have bad days. He's still given up just 8 runs in 22 days, and 6 of those came today. Coming into today the Legends had won 5 consecutive games when Reynoso was on the bump. I expect for him to be the ace on this team for the rest of the year, and a really good one at that.
The middle of the order keeps getting better. Pedro Gonzalez really shined this series with 6 hits in 3 games, including a homerun. He has been in the 4 hole this whole first half and has really started to blossom in the back end.
I really believe this team has plenty of firepower to make a run in the second half of the season, and I expect for this team to be playing big games in September.
The Legends move to 14-36 on the year, while Charleston improves to 32-15.
The Legends will host game 1 of a 3 game series with Gastonia on Friday, June 18th at 6:45 PM.
