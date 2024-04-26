Offense Explodes Late to Storm Past Lancaster

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 11-3 on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Shawon Dunston Jr.'s leadoff solo home run in the first inning off Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen put Lancaster in front 1-0 early on. The Ducks answered back with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame against Stormers starter Caleb Baragar on Chance Sisco's RBI double and Hector Gomez's two-run double to take a 3-1 lead.

The Stormers rallied back to tie the game with single runs in the third and sixth innings. An error that plated Dunston Jr. and a bases loaded walk by Joseph Carpenter evened the score at three. However, the Ducks put up three more runs in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead, with Frank Schwindel's RBI single to left and Sisco's two-run double to right doing the damage. A five-run eighth inning blew the game open at 11-3, with RBI singles by Scott Kelly, Nick Heath and Ivan Castillo plus a sac fly from Gomez highlighting the inning.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chen pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out three. Baragar also lasted five innings, conceding three runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. John LaRosa (1-0) got the win in relief, pitching two innings and giving up a run on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Max Green (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in one and two-thirds innings.

Gomez led the Flock offensively with three hits and three RBIs. Sisco added two doubles and three RBIs, while Heath finished with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

