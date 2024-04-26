Mason Martin Has Contract Purchased by Los Angeles Angels

York Revolution infielder Mason Martin

(York, Pa.): York Revolution officials announced today that infielder Mason Martin had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels. Martin has been assigned to the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the Tri-City Dust Devils

Martin was a 17th round pick by the Pirates in 2017 out of Southridge High School in Kennewick, WA, and earned many accolades throughout his tenure in the system, including Pirates Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 and GCL Most Valuable Player in his debut season in 2017. His eyepopping 2019 campaign included 35 home runs and 129 RBI between Bradenton and Greensboro. Martin followed that by smashing 25 home runs between Altoona and Indianapolis in 2021 and another 37 combined over the last two seasons. Primarily a first baseman, Martin has slugged 38 long balls at the Double-A level and 24 more round-trippers in Triple-A games.

Mason Martin only suited up for the Revolution for one Spring Training game against the Lancaster Stormers, going 2-4 with a solo homerun and a double. Martin is the 49th player in Revolution history to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization.

