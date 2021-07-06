Offense Carries Chukars to 13-5 Victory

Idaho Falls, ID - After defeating the Idaho Falls Chukars (26-13) on July 4th in a thrilling 5-4 victory, the Billings Mustangs (13-26) dropped the series finale 13-5. The Mustangs have now lost four straight series.

The Chukars offense got off to a hot start against Cody Hacker, the Mustangs starter. He was tagged for 10 runs across three innings in his seventh start of the season.

In the first inning after the first two runners singled to start, Matt Feinstein blasted a double down the right field line to hand the Chukars a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Thomas Debonville drove home the second run on a sacrifice fly.

The Chukars added to their tally with three more runs in the second inning and five in the third. In the second, Tyler Kelly doubled home a pair. In the first three innings, Kelly collected a single, double and triple in consecutive order. He would fall a home run shy of the cycle.

Kelly would clear the bases with a triple in the third inning. He would finish with five RBI in the game and nine in the series.

The Mustangs got on the board in the third inning after the Chris Salvey two-run home run. It was his second of the series and fourth of the season. The Mustangs trailed 10-2 after three.

The Mustangs drew a bit closer in the fourth inning with a double from Tristen Carranza who would score later on a wild pitch. After four innings of play, Idaho Falls led 10-4. The Mustangs would score only one run the rest of the way and fall 13-5.

Tristen Carranza is off to a hot start in a Mustangs uniform. In his first six games, he's collected four multi-hit games including two home runs.

The Mustangs have an off day tomorrow before they travel to Great Falls to take on the Voyagers for three games starting on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

