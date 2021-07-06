PaddleHeads Hang on to Late Lead to Take Series over Voyagers

Great Falls, MT. - The rubber matchup of a three-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Great Falls Voyagers would be tight throughout with neither team leading by more than two runs through the duration of the contest. Dom Abbadessa of the Voyagers would triple, and later score on a sacrifice fly to cut Missoula's lead to one in the bottom of the ninth inning. That would be all Great Falls would be able to muster against Mark Simon in the inning however as the PaddleHeads hung on for a 6-5 victory.

Missoula would take their first lead of the game in the fourth inning thanks to consecutive doubles from Kyler Castillo, and Clay Fisher to make the score 3-1. The early advantage would not last long however as the Voyagers would have a rebuttal in the bottom of the inning.

After the first two batters of the bottom of the fourth reached, Chris Caffrey would tie the game at three with a two-run triple to quickly answer the PaddleHeads rally. Caffrey would later score in the inning on an RBI single from Troy Dixon which gave Great Falls a 4-3 advantage. The Voyagers would not get on the board again until the ninth however as the PaddleHeads bullpen would pitch well down the stretch.

Palmer Wenzel would impress in his second professional outing for Missoula in three innings of relief Monday.

The Texas native would not allow a hit over those innings while striking out three. Mark Simon would then shut the door in 2 1/3 innings allowing just one run to go along with three strikeouts.

Nick Gatewood would come through twice in the final three innings on a pair hits that would knock in runs. An RBI double in the top of the ninth inning would prove to be the difference in the game as the PaddleHeads hung on for a one run victory. Gatewood would finish 3-for-5 in the game with 2 driven-in.

With the victory, the PaddleHeads (28-11) lead in the Northern Division standing over the Idaho Falls Chukars (26-13) would remain at two games. Missoula will now turn their attention to a six-game slate opposite the Southern Division leading Ogden Raptors (26-13) that begins on Wednesday. First pitch of Game 1 from Lindquist Field is set for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

