Offense Arrives Late in 7-3 Loss

The Rockies' winning streak was snapped at three on Thursday night as the Owlz took game one of the three-game series 7-3 at UCCU Ballpark.

For the first time in five games, Grand Junction didn't open the scoring as Orem shut out their opponents through six innings and launched three home runs including back-to-back jacks from Adrian Rondon and Jose Verrier as the Owlz took a 4-0 lead.

It wouldn't be until the seventh when the Rox responded with Yolki Pena hitting his third home run of the year, a solo shot that put Grand Junction on the board.

Cristopher Navarro also got in the on the long-ball parade hitting a two-run homer to left field, his first of the season, to put Grand Junction within striking distance at 4-3.

Despite the bats coming alive, the Owlz matched the Rockies tit-or-tat in the seventh and eighth and were able to hold off a rally for the 7-3 win.

Alex Haynes was tagged with his second loss of the season after surrendering the fourth-inning barrage allowing six hits over four innings.

Kelvin Moncion earned the win in his second start of the year. He shut out the Rockies through five innings allowing just four base runners while striking out two.

Miguel Ausua and Matt Leon will go toe-to-toe in game two as Grand Junction looks to stop Orem from winning its first series of the season.

