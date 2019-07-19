Osprey Homestand Highlights

Monday, July 22 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars - Gates 6pm, First Pitch 7pm

Military Monday and Family Night. All military service members and their families can receive 2-for-1 tickets - or with the donation of a non-perishable food item, a family of four can receive four tickets, four hotdogs, four chips and four sodas - just $30!

Tuesday, July 23 vs Idaho Falls Chukars - Gates 6pm, First Pitch 7pm

Bike to the Ballpark with Trail 103.3. Push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer!

Wednesday, July 24 vs Idaho Falls Chukars - Gates 6pm, First Pitch 7pm

Osprey Outreach program & Stockman Bank celebrate Hope and Healing in Missoula. 50% of participating groups ticket sales back to the organization! In addition, Osprey ownership will match and additional 50% of all proceeds in form of a cash donation to the participating groups. Visit MissoulaOsprey.com and click the "Osprey Outreach" tab.

Thursday, July 25 vs Billings Mustangs - Gates 6pm, First Pitch 7pm - Last game of First Half

6pm - 7pm for Stadium Happy Hour. $2 Mystery Beer in Jack's Pub, $3 micro brews - throughout the entire park! If the drink specials aren't enough, get your food fix before first pitch with great concessions specials - including mozzarella sticks and mini sausage flights!

Friday, July 26 vs Billings Mustangs - Gates 4pm, First Pitch 7pm

DNRC Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 750 fans through the gate will receive a spectacular double bobblehead featuring a firefighter and a home.

The Highlander Jack's pub opens every Friday at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4 to 7. Get an early start on your weekend fun with LIVE MUSIC, $2 Mystery Beer & $3 micros. Hungry? Enjoy a fish street taco special! Come experience the fabulous setting of Jack's Pub, play giant Jenga, Connect Four, Putterball, and take in batting practice!

Saturday, July 27 vs Billings Mustangs - Gates 6pm, First Pitch 7pm

Cap Night! The first 750 fans in the gate will receive a free Osprey cap courtesy of Donaldson Bros! You won't want to miss out on Saturday's Launch-a-Ball. Every Saturday night you could earn a shot at our $10,000 dollar prize. Launch-A-Ball is fan favorite at the ballpark. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - at the end of the game we launch at targets for a chance to win cash and prizes including autographed items, season tickets, and the opportunity to take part in our $10,000 toss on August 31st.

Sunday, July 28 vs Billings Mustangs - Gates 4pm, First Pitch 5pm

Kid's Day & Senior Sunday! The Osprey celebrate our young fans with games and promotions for kids. Postgame, come run the bases and play catch on the field. Seniors 55 and over receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer.

