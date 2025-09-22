Odyssey Sims Showed up BIG in the Fever Dub!
Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Odyssey Sims showed up in a BIG way in Game 1 of the Semi-Finals for the @IndianaFever
She finished with 17 PTS (13 in the second half), 3 AST and 3 STL to fuel the Fever win
#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
