Obregón Jr. Called up by Honduras for Concacaf Nations League Matches

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Honduras Men's National Team announced that Charlotte Independence forward J.C. Obregón Jr. was called up for the Concacaf Nations League matches set to take place during the September international window.

This is Obregón Jr.'s first senior national team call up after he represented Honduras at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the U-23 squad. He scored the first goal in Honduras' 2-1 win over the United States to qualify for the Olympics, and he netted another in Olympic Group Play against New Zealand in a 3-2 victory.

HONDURAS MATCH SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 6 at 10:00pm (ET) vs. Trinidad and Tobago | Watch on Paramount+

Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00pm (ET) vs. Jamaica | Watch on Paramount+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.