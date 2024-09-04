Obregón Jr. Called up by Honduras for Concacaf Nations League Matches
September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Honduras Men's National Team announced that Charlotte Independence forward J.C. Obregón Jr. was called up for the Concacaf Nations League matches set to take place during the September international window.
This is Obregón Jr.'s first senior national team call up after he represented Honduras at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the U-23 squad. He scored the first goal in Honduras' 2-1 win over the United States to qualify for the Olympics, and he netted another in Olympic Group Play against New Zealand in a 3-2 victory.
HONDURAS MATCH SCHEDULE:
Friday, September 6 at 10:00pm (ET) vs. Trinidad and Tobago | Watch on Paramount+
Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00pm (ET) vs. Jamaica | Watch on Paramount+
