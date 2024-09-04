Fuego FC Face Spokane Velocity for the First Team in Regular Season

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

We're back to regular season play this Saturday, September 3, 2024 as Central Valley Fuego FC take a trip to the Pacific Northwest for Match 15 against Spokane Velocity. It all goes down with a scheduled 6PM PT kick-off at One Spokane Stadium.

HISTORY VS. SPOKANE VELOCITY

Match 15 marks the first time both teams face off in the USL1 regular season. Previously, both teams faced off in the USL JÃ"germeister Cup, with Central Valley Fuego FC coming out on top on both occasions. Their first encounter ended in a penalty kick shootout, and their second encounter resulted in a 1-0 win for Fuego.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Fuego will be playing this match without their forward, Dembor Benson, who received a red card in Round 8 of the USL JÃ"germeister Cup. Jason Ramos continues to be out on injury.

NEXT MATCH:

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Central Valley Fuego FC will continue their battle on the road. Match 16 will be against Lexington SC in The Bluegrass State with a 4:00 PM PT kickoff.

SNAPSHOT: #SPKvCV

Saturday, September 7, 2024

6:00 PM PT Kickoff

One Spokane Stadium - Spokane, WA

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 5:30 PM PT

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvSPK Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL1 REGULAR SEASON

CV: 3-9-2

SPK: 5-4-4

