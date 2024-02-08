NY Boulders Add Israeli Olympian Lowengart

February 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today the signing of Team Israel Olympic Baseball Team member Assaf Lowengart. Lowengart, 25, has played at the highest level of international baseball for many years and will be making his professional debut with the Boulders.

"The game of baseball has taken me around the world and one of my stops was working out with Team Israel and playing an exhibition game against the Boulders at Clover Stadium before the Olympics in 2021" Lowengart said. "I am thrilled to be able to return now and begin my professional career in New York."

A versatile power hitter, Lowengart played last season for the College of William and Mary. He hit a home run in the first game of the season, but also suffered a season-ending ankle injury in that game. That injury cost Lowengart a spot on Team Isreal's World Baseball Classic team. He returned to action to represent his country at the 2023 European Championships in the Czech Republic. That marked his 3rd time playing in the European showcase baseball event. In 2021, he led Israel to the Silver Medal in Italy where he led the week-long tournament with 13 RBI and 4 home runs. In 2019, Lowengart helped Israel make history by winning three tournament games to clinch a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games in Toyko.

"I am thrilled to have Assaf join the Boulders this season." said Shawn Reilly, Team President. "He is an exceptional young man and an exciting player. He personifies the type of player we want on the Boulders. We have a special bond with our local Jewish community and Assaf will give them an extra reason to cheer the Boulders this season" Reilly said.

A native of Timorim on Israel's coastal plain, Lowengart blossomed in his teen years to star on his junior teams. He played college baseball for one season each at San Joaquin Delta College and SUNY Sullivan Community College and two season for Mansfield College of Pennsylvania before joining William & Mary.

"I am delighted for Assaf, the Boulders and their fans and for all of Israel baseball" the Israel Association of Baseball president Jordy Alter said. "To see Assaf get to fulfill his dream of playing professional baseball with the Boulders, who have long been friends of Israel baseball, and for young players in Israel to see that hard work can pay off like it has for Assaf is a great situation for all"

Fans can see Assaf and his Boulders teammates when they start the 2024 season on May 9th on the road against the New Jersey Jackals. The Boulder home opener at Clover Stadium is the next night, May 10th. For more information visit www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 8, 2024

NY Boulders Add Israeli Olympian Lowengart - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.