Sports stats



Washington Spirit

NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Washington Spirit

November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video


DC's got the Spirit and they're ready to light it up in the playoffs

Catch the Washington Spirit's playoff return this Sunday at 12:30pm ET on ABC!

#NWSLPlayoff | #TeamPixel

Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central