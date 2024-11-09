NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Washington Spirit

November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







DC's got the Spirit and they're ready to light it up in the playoffs

Catch the Washington Spirit's playoff return this Sunday at 12:30pm ET on ABC!

#NWSLPlayoff | #TeamPixel

