Houston Dash Loan Goalkeeper Heather Hinz to Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will loan goalkeeper Heather Hinz to Fort Lauderdale United FC through Feb. 16, both teams announced today. The agreement includes a right to recall the goalkeeper after she meets the loan period minimum.

Hinz was drafted by the Dash earlier this year with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. The goalkeeper finished with three appearances and one shutout. The University of South Carolina alum made her professional debut on July 28 in Houston's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL Femenil in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. She earned her first clean sheet to close the tournament in a 2-0 victory over Pachuca CF.

The 23-year-old made her regular season debut on Saturday evening at Shell Energy Stadium against Bay FC and finished with five saves.

Fort Lauderdale will host Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m. CT and Hinz will be eligible for selection. Fans can follow the action on Peacock.

