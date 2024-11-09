Courage Season Ends with 1-0 Quarterfinal Loss

November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lauren Stefl) North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lauren Stefl)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nov. 9, 2024) - The North Carolina Courage fell in NWSL Quarterfinal action, 1-0, on the road against the Kansas City Current Saturday afternoon at CPKC Stadium. The loss ends the Courage 2024 campaign after qualifying for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Kansas City got the only goal of the match early, capitalizing on a loose ball after a Casey Murphy save. The follow up struck the post, then a rebound was blocked by Kaleigh Kurtz before finally a Temwa Chawinga tap in put the home side in front in the 8'.

Kansas City took eight of the first nine shots, but the Courage grew into the match as the half wore on and edged the hosts in shots the rest of the way, but couldn't find a first-half equalizer. Total shots for the day wound up 13-12 in favor of the Current. North Carolina held 65% of possession and passed with 85% accuracy while there were five big chances on the day, split 3-2 in favor of Kansas City.

The comeback effort began with a brilliant cross from Kerolin that snuck through for Aline Gomes in the 25' but her powerful shot blasted just wide of the far post. Moments later, a build up by Kerolin led to a centering pass for Manaka, but her shot sailed from distance.

Another great chance came just past the half-hour mark as Aline Gomes flicked Feli Rauch in behind on the left and her centering ball found Kerolin, who's shot was stymied but rolled slowly towards the line. The Current keeper got fingers to it just before Manaka slammed it home, drawing a whistle for a foul that negated the would-be goal.

The biggest play of the day may have come early in the second half, when Kurtz perfectly timed a slide tackle at the top of the penalty area to prevent a Chawinga breakaway and ensure a one goal deficit.

O'Sullivan and Kerolin combined for a build through the right side at the hour mark and found Ashley Sanchez in space, but her shot was grasped by the Current keeper. The Courage mounted yet another chance for a right-side cross a couple minutes later, but despite numbers in the box, no one could get on the other end.

Narumi tried a strike from long range in the 66' that had eyes for the top corner, but again the Kansas City keeper was up to the task. Manaka forced another stop in the 80' as North Carolina continued to probe for the equalizer.

Time ran out on the Courage as they continued to push, getting half chances through stoppage time, but nothing threatening enough to extend the match.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy, Felicitas Rauch (Cortnee Vine - 76'), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Narumi Miura (Meredith Speck - 88'), Ashley Sanchez (Olivia Wingate - 65'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Aline Gomes (Haley Hopkins - 88'), Manaka Matsukubo, Kerolin (Bianca St-Georges - 75')

Subs Not Used:

KC (4-3-3): Almuth Schult, Ellis Wheeler, Kayla Sharples, Alana Cook, Hailie Mace, Claire Hutton (Desiree Scott - 83'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince - 75'), Temwa Chawinga, Debinha (Bayley Feist - 83'), Vanessa DiBernardo

Score:

NCC: 0

KC: 1

Goals:

NCC: -

KC: T. Chawinga - 8'

Cautions:

NCC: D. O'Sullivan - 36'; B. St-Georges - 90+8'

KC: L. LaBonta - 28'; E. Wheeler - 90+8'

Ejections:

NCC: -

KC: -

Venue (Location): CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

