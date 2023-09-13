NWL Championship Series Game #2 Tonight

September 13, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







, thank you for being behind us all season long but, the journey is not over yet. There is still baseball to be played.

Game #2 of the 2023 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group NW is tonight against the Vancouver Canadians. Game is at 7:05 p.m. See you there!

Every Playoff Party has the best dip, but do they have the best dog to go with it?

Here at Funko Field, we are combining it all in the Championship Dip Dog! A Jumbo Hempler's Hot Dog covered in Chili Cream Cheese Dip and topped with crushed tortilla chips. Swing by Franks on 3rd to give it a try on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Gates open at 6:00 PM and first pitch is 7:05 PM.

The 2024 ticket package renewals are underway! Renew your ticket package by October 27th at the 2023 rate! Seats not renewed by January 26th will be released to the general public.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.