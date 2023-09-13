AquaSox Drop Pitcher's Duel 3-0

EVERETT, WA: The pomp and pageantry of the playoffs came to Funko Field on Tuesday for the first time since 2018. Unfortunately for Everett, it did not result in a win, and Vancouver went up 1-0 in the series. Despite a sterling six-inning performance from Reid VanScoter, where he gave up only two runs on four hits, the offense could not muster anything on the Vancouver pitching staff.

Playoff games can be decided by inches. This was apparent on both sides in the second inning of game one. The Canadians got their first run on a Ryan McCarty double that rolled on the fair side of the first baseline by just a couple of inches, giving Vancouver the 1-0 lead and putting runners at second and third with one out.

During the next batter, the crowd sat in amazement as Dasan Brown lined a ball toward Shortstop Cole Young that looked destined for left-center field and two more runs on the board. But Young leaped and snow coned the ball before having the presence of mind to step on second for the unassisted double play to end the inning.

Through four innings, the pitching was the story. VanScoter settled down, allowing only two hits in the first four frames and striking out three. Unfortunately for him, his opponent, Adam Macko, had the four best innings of his career. He gave up no runs on no hits and struck out four.

Vancouver picked up their second run of the game in the fifth. Brown put up a grinding 11 pitch at bat, which ended in a walk to put runners at first and second with one out. This set up Jommer Hernandez to double just off the glove of Right Fielder Gabriel Gonzalez to knock in a run and make it 2-0. VanScoter did well to limit the damage to just one, getting a strike-out and a pop-out to strand runners at second and third.

The AquaSox put up their first serious rally in the fifth. Young picked up the first hit of the game for Everett on an infield single between the first baseman and the pitcher that put runners at first and third. After a Harry Ford walk loaded the bases, Gonzalez hit a hard ground ball to second baseman Jeffrey Wehler, who just barely knocked it down before it rolled into the outfield and got the out at first to maintain the 2-0 Canadians lead.

Macko was removed from the game after the fifth. His final line was spectacular as he gave up no runs on only one hit and struck out five. Vancouver turned to Leam Mendez as the first man out of the bullpen, and he immediately struggled, walking two of the first three batters he faced, before getting the hook from his manager Brent Lavallee. Vancouver turned to Ian Churchill, who came on and got two strikeouts to end the threat. The Canadians would score the final run of the game in the seventh to make it 3-0.

After Churchill finished the sixth, he kept chugging along through the seventh and eighth. He finished after 2.2 innings of scoreless relief work before handing the ball to Ryan Boyer in the ninth, who got the save.

Game Two of the 2023 Northwest League Championship series, Leavitt Group Northwest Insurance, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th. Raul Alcantara will get the start for Everett and will be opposed by Deveraux Harrison (5-5 2.95). Gates open at 6:05 and first pitch is 7:05 PM.

