Modesto, CA - Five of the nine walks issued by Modesto Nuts pitching scored in the 8-3 loss to the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

In the second inning, the Ports (1-1) put a pair of runners aboard against Nuts (1-1) starter Connor Phillips (L, 0-1). With two outs, Sahid Valenzuela hit a line drive into left that scored Lawrence Butler. The ball was bobbled in left allowing Kevin Richards to follow and score.

In the fourth, the Ports opened up a five-run lead by pushing across three more runs. Lazaro Armenteros pushed a run across with an RBI single. An error brought in a second run before a double steal of second and third capped the rally.

In his pro debut, Phillips worked 3.1 innings allowing three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Nuts tried to mount a comeback against Ports starter Jose Dicochea. They put the first two runners on before Dicochea posted back-to-back strike outs. That brought Vince Coletti (W, 1-0) into the game. The Ports' righty stuck out Robert Perez to strand a pair of baserunners. It was the only batter Coletti faced in the game.

Perez helped spark a Nuts rally in the fifth when he ripped the first of his two doubles. This one driving in the first run of the game for Modesto. Trent Tingelstad brought home the Nuts' second run with a sacrifice fly.

Cade Marlow add a sac fly in the sixth inning but that was the last gasp for the Nuts' offense. Justin Lavey added two singles. Noelvi Marte walked twice in the game.

Jose Mora (S, 1/1) worked the final two innings for the Ports posting four strikeouts.

Game three of the season-opening six-game homestand starts at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

