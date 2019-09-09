Nuts Release 2020 MWL Schedule, the 25th Year of Lugnuts Baseball

September 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, the Toronto Blue Jays' Class A Midwest League affiliate, will raise the curtain on their 25th season with their latest home opener since 2004, as revealed in the team's 2020 schedule release - a schedule headlined by holidays and rivalries!

The Lugnuts' 25th home opener, beginning the 70-game Midwest League home schedule, is scheduled for Thursday, April 16th, at Cooley Law School Stadium against the Dayton Dragons, beginning a seven-game homestand.

A day after the regular season ends, the 14th annual Crosstown Showdown presented by Auto-Owners Insurance sees the Lugnuts host the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, September 8th.

Make your plans now: The Lugnuts are home for Earth Day on April 22nd, a Father's Day matinee on June 21st, and Independence Day on the 4th of July.

The schedule also sees an unprecedented 22 meetings with the archrival West Michigan Whitecaps, whom the Lugnuts defeated in 11 of 16 meetings in 2019.

For the latest word on the Lugnuts' 2020 giveaways, promotions and theme nights as they are revealed, stay updated via lansinglugnuts.com... and Go Nuts!

