South Bend Cubs Advance to League Championship

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are in the Midwest League Championship for the first time as a Chicago Cubs affiliate and for the first time since 2013 as a franchise with their 7-4 victory over the Great Lakes Loons Sunday night. South Bend is currently 4-0 in the post-season.

The Cubs will host games 1 and 2 at Four Winds Field while game 3 and if necessary, games 4 and 5 will be held at the winner of the Western Division Championship. Game 1 will be on Wednesday, September 11 and game 2 will be on Thursday, September 12. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. for both home games.

Dugout box seats are $14 and field box seats are $12 in advance. Ticket prices will go up one dollar on the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased right now at SouthBendCubs.com. The South Bend Cubs Box Office opens at 10 a.m. every day for fans wanting to purchase tickets in person.

To honor those who continue to defend our country and are the first on the scene of a crisis, the South Bend Cubs will offer two free tickets to all First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty military for the game on September 11. Those tickets must be picked up at the box office and cannot be claimed online; must show military or first responder identification to claim your tickets.

To keep the playoff tradition alive, both games will have a special Thirsty Thursday promotion. Fountain sodas (20oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) will be available for $2 each on Wednesday and Thursday.

South Bend has won the Midwest League Championship three times in their 31 years, most recently coming in 2005. South Bend's all-time playoff record is now 42-27. The Cubs will face the winner of Monday night's Western Division Championship between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Clinton LumberKings.

