Nuts Pour It on for 16 More Runs to Take Game Three

May 31, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - For the second-straight game, the first-place Modesto Nuts scored 16 runs on 15 hits, this time defeating the Ports 16-4 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the six-game series.

It was more of a slow trickle to the 16 runs for Modesto this time, rather than the fire hose they turned on the Ports in game two.

The Nuts got one in the second on a sac fly, and two in the third on an RBI-groundout and a base hit to go up 3-0. They would break it open in the top of the fifth, starting the inning with three-straight solo home runs. Milkar Perez, Jonny Farmelo, and Michael Arroyo all hit solo shots to right field, for back-to-back-to-back solo jacks and a 6-0 Modesto lead.

They would get three more runs in the sixth before Stockton got on the board with a three-run rally of their own in the bottom of the inning. Dereck Salom singled home Nate Nankil with a liner to left, and Elvis Rijo drove a ball to left center to score Carlos Amaya and Darlyn Montero, as the newest Ports contributed to the rally to make it a 9-3 game.

Lazaro Montes had a two-RBI single in the eighth that put Modesto ahead 11-3, before the Ports got one back in the bottom of the inning on an Elvis Rijo sac fly that scored Myles Naylor to make it 11-4. But Modesto would have their biggest inning in the ninth, when reliever Luke Anderson had his first hiccups of the season.

Anderson had not allowed a run while collecting a win and a save in his first five innings with Stockton this year, and retired the first two batters on a strikeout and a groundout. But he hit the next batter and things derailed from there, as he would walk four of the next five batters and allow a two-RBI base hit. That along with a throwing error to third by the catcher Amaya led to a five-run inning for the Nuts and a 16-4 final.

UP NEXT

Game Four is set for a 7:05 first pitch on Friday night, with right hander Will Schomberg (4-1, 2.51) going for Modesto, versus 18-year-old Steven Echavarria (0-1, 8.56) for the Ports.

The first 1,000 fans will receive the Karate Splash Bobblehead, presented By San Joaquin General Hospital. It's also Local Heroes Night, where the Ports will celebrate the selfless dedication of frontline workers in the community. It's an Affiliate Food Friday where the Ports will serve up dishes inspired by our opponents. And it's a Splash 4 Cash night, with a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize, presented By Premier Pools & Spas.

