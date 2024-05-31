Comeback Claws Emerge As Fresno Rallies Past San Jose 4-2 In 10 Frames

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (28-19) pawed past the San Jose Giants (27-20) 4-2 in 10 innings Thursday evening from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies enjoyed a comeback claws win after tying the game with two outs in the ninth and providing a pair of runs in extras. It was Fresno's third comeback victory in the seventh inning or later and second in the last week (May 26 vs. Visalia). The Grizzlies won their first extra innings road game, improving to 2-2 overall on the year. Fresno moved to 4-4 in two-run affairs with a 4-1 mark away from home.

San Jose took a 2-0 lead with a run in the fourth and another in the seventh. Justin Bench ripped a double and scored on a Cole Foster two-out single to left. Elian Rayo mustered the other RBI with a sacrifice fly to left, netting Cesar Quintas. The Giants offense recorded seven hits with Bench and Guillermo Williamson tallying a double among their multi-knock night.

Fresno's offense was in hibernation for the majority of the contest until the top of the ninth (two hits until the frame). With one out, GJ Hill and Braylen Wimmer worked back-to-back walks, putting pressure on San Jose. After a strikeout to Andy Perez, the Grizzlies had their backs up against the wall. This brought up Jason Hinchman, looking for a clutch hit with two outs. On the second pitch in the at-bat, Hill and Wimmer yielded a double steal, putting runners in scoring position. On the very next offering, Hinchman smacked a two-RBI single to left, just out of the reach of Wade Meckler. This tied the game at two. After a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth (all strikeouts), the contest went to extras.

In the top of the 10th, the Grizzlies started the frame with a fielder's choice, erasing the automatic runner in EJ Andrews Jr. at second. Fresno's inning looked bleak until Ben McCabe hit a towering fly to left field and Meckler lost it in the lights, dropping 15 feet away from him. McCabe cruised into second and Felix Tena, who was the runner at first, motored to third. With the infield in, Nick Gile spanked a single through the 5-6 hole and into left field. It was Gile's first Fresno RBI, giving them a 3-2 advantage. Caleb Hobson logged another insurance run for the Grizzlies with a sacrifice fly to right. The 4-2 lead was just enough for Fresno to secure the comeback claws triumph.

Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener took a no-decision after leaving the game with an injury. Emener was nailed in the ankle/heel by a 108-MPH line drive. He tossed five and one-third frames, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while whiffing a pair. Cade Denton wrapped up the sixth for Emener and hurled another inning to bridge the bullpen. Brady Hill (1-1) was awarded the win after two perfect innings of relief, fanning four. All three of Hill's professional wins have come at Excite Ballpark, where he played his college baseball (San Jose State). Sam Weatherly concluded the bottom of the 10th by slicing through the heart of the Giants' order, collecting his third save and second of the series.

Giants' righty Cale Lansville was dominant for six shutout innings, permitting two hits and one walk while punching out five. Lansville was the first San Jose pitcher to reach that six-inning threshold without a run credited to his name. Esmerlin Vinicio twirled two clean frames and Tommy Kane (2-2) blew the save, allowing all four runs. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (1-4, 2 RBI)

- PH/2B Nick Gile (1-2, RBI)

- RHP Brady Hill (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; struck out the side in the 9th)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Cale Lansville (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- 2B Justin Bench (2-5, 2B, R)

- 1B Guillermo Williamson (2-4, 2B)

On Deck:

Friday, May 31, 2024, at 7:15 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-4, 3.97) vs. San Jose LHP Joe Whitman (1-3, 3.96)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies' outfielder/first baseman Jason Hinchman and Grizzlies' outfielder/second baseman GJ Hill both lengthened their on-base streaks in the ninth inning. Hinchman had the game-tying single while Hill drew a walk. Hinchman has reached base safely in 22 straight games and 30 of 31 contests this season (April 26-May 30 for the streak). In those 22 games, Hinchman is 21-for-71 (.296) with 15 walks. Hill has reached base safely in 16 straight games and 18 of 19 contests since joining Fresno (April 30-May 30 for the streak). In those 16 games, Hill is 13-for-55 (.236) with 12 walks.

Grizzlies' outfielder Felix Tena extended his hit streak to eight games, the longest active streak on the club.

