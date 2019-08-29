Nuts Overwhelm Ports 10-2

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts extended the Stockton Ports' losing streak to seven games on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Modesto struck for nine runs over the first four innings in handing Stockton a lopsided 10-2 loss, putting the Ports on the brink of elimination from the playoff race with one more loss.

Modesto was off and running in the first inning as Jose Caballero singled and Julio Rodriguez drove him in with an RBI double to give the Nuts a 1-0 lead. It was the first of five hits in a 5-for-5 night for Rodriguez, who also drove in four runs. Rodriguez scored on an ensuing single by Joe Rizzo to make it 2-0.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano gave up two more runs in the second on a two-out, two-run double by Rodriguez to make it a 4-0 contest. Altamirano worked into the third and gave up back-to-back doubles to Jake Scheiner and Jack Larsen to start the inning and then a single to Connor Kopach and was lifted for Michael Danielak.

Altamirano suffered the loss, going two-plus innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out one. Danielak allowed three runs on three hits in the fourth including an RBI single by Scheiner and a two-run double by Larsen that made it a 9-0 game. Danielak allowed three runs on three hits while striking out four.

Jake Bray pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Danielak and Nick Highberger worked the final two frames, allowing one run on a two-out RBI triple by Rodriguez, his final hit of the night.

Modesto starter Devin Sweet (1-0) pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out eight in picking up his first California League victory.

Michael Stryffler came on to work the eighth and allowed two runs on three hits as the Ports were able to take advantage of a Modesto fielding error earlier in the frame. Nico Giarratano and Ryan Gridley both singled and scored in the inning.

J.T. Salter pitched a scoreless ninth, working around two walks to close out the ballgame.

The Ports and Nuts wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. Left-hander Hogan Harris (0-2, 2.92 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Nuts right-hander Penn Murfee (5-5, 3.23 ERA). First pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

