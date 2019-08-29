JetHawks Even Series

Lancaster, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino were trounced 12-2 by the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday night at The Hangar in Lancaster. Cal League Co-MVP Luis Castro had a monstrous night for Lancaster as he drilled a pair of homers to overtake his teammate Casey Golden for the league-lead.

The JeHawks (67-66, 33-32) wasted little time int the first jumping ahead against Inland Empire starter Cristopher Molina (2-5) as Matt Hearn opened the home half of inning one with a double down the right field line. Ryan Vilade then singled and both scored as Castro tripled to right for a 2-0 lead. Castro scored on Taylor Snyder's sac fly. Castro, who was hit by a pitch in the second, drilled a two-run homer to center in the fourth that boosted the JetHawks' lead to 7-0. Inland Empire (53-81, 27-38) got on the board in the sixth against Lancaster lefty Lucas Gilbreath (5-10) when Orlando Martinez lifted a solo shot to right, his 12th homer of the year. The 66ers added another run in the seventh on Mike Stefanic's RBI single. Gilbreath went seven frames allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five Ks. Castro added to his impressive performance with a solo homer to left, his league-best 24th of the year; he finished 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and 12 total bases. Inland Empire matched a season-worst four errors in the contest. Spencer Griffin had two hits for the 66ers in the loss.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:35 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

