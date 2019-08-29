Giants Shutout Rawhide, Win Streak at Seven

August 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





The Giants extended their winning streak to seven games with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark. Tristan Beck continued to impress on the mound with six scoreless innings in his start while San Jose's four-run bottom of the eighth broke open a close game late en route to the win. The Giants maintained their 1 1/2 game lead over Modesto in the North wild card race with five games remaining in the regular season.

Beck earned the win after limiting Visalia to four hits over his six shutout frames. The right-hander pitched around four walks and struck out six during his stellar outing. John Gavin, Jesus Tona and Peter Lannoo then combined on three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

Offensively, San Jose built a 2-0 lead with single tallies in the third and fifth innings. In the bottom of the third, the Giants loaded the bases with none out on a Kyle McPherson double that was lost in the lights in left center, a single from Shane Matheny and a walk to Diego Rincones. David Villar then brought home the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly to deep center.

After Beck pitched around a leadoff double in the top of the fifth to preserve the 1-0 lead, San Jose added to their advantage in the bottom half. Back-to-back singles from Hamlet Marte and McPherson started the inning before a Rincones one-out single again loaded the bases for Villar. The Giants #3 hitter would then deliver another productive plate appearance as his sacrifice fly to right plated Marte to make it 2-0.

Beck finished his outing with a scoreless top of the sixth before San Jose had to escape a Visalia threat in the seventh. Gavin entered from the bullpen to begin the top of the seventh and promptly walked Tim Susnara. Gavin bounced back to strikeout the next two hitters, but an Alek Thomas infield single to second extended the inning. Tona was then summoned from the bullpen, but he walked Luis Basabe on four pitches to load the bases. However with the potential tying run at second and go-ahead run at first, Tona settled down to strikeout clean-up hitter Eduardo Diaz to end the inning.

After Tona pitched around a one-out walk in the top of the eighth, San Jose erupted in the bottom of the inning scoring four times on six hits - all singles - to stretch the lead to 6-0. Villar was hit by a pitch to start things off before a Courtney Hawkins single put runners on first and second. Heath Quinn then singled down the right field line to score Villar with the first run of the inning. Hawkins advanced to third on the RBI hit although Quinn was thrown out at second by right fielder Jorge Perez on the play. The rally would continue as Manuel Geraldo stepped to the plate and bounced a single into right center plating Hawkins for a 4-0 cushion. After Dalton Combs walked, Marte beat out a slow roller to third for another RBI single. Two batters later, Matheny lined an RBI single into center to make it 6-0.

Lannoo then slammed the door in the top of the ninth to seal the Giants shutout win.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Series

The Giants have won back-to-back games over Visalia to open the series. San Jose has held the Rawhide to one run over the last two nights. The Giants have clinched their first series win against Visalia at Excite Ballpark this season (had dropped previous three series' in SJ).

Winning Ways

The Giants have outscored the opposition by a 42-11 margin during their current seven-game winning streak. It's San Jose's longest win streak since claiming seven in a row from August 23-29, 2015.

Beck Shines

Tristan Beck has now thrown six scoreless innings in back-to-back starts. Over his last two outings, Beck has worked 12 innings with seven hits and no runs allowed to go with 11 strikeouts. He owns a 2.51 ERA in five starts overall with San Jose this season.

Shutout

Wednesday's victory was the Giants' 10th shutout of the season.

Hitting Leaders

Shane Matheny (3-for-5, RBI) had three hits while David Villar (1-for-2, 2 RBI) drove home a pair of runs to lead the Giants at the plate. Diego Rincones (2-for-4), Manuel Geraldo (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB), Hamlet Marte (2-for-4, RBI) and Kyle McPherson (2-for-4, 2B) also had multi-hit games. San Jose out-hit Visalia 14-6.

Above .500

The Giants improved to 33-32 in the second half. It marks the first time since August 1 (21-20) that San Jose is above .500 in the second half.

w/RISP

The Giants went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-7 for Visalia. The Rawhide left 11 runners on base.

Playoff Race

The Giants (63-71) remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Modesto (62-73) in the wild card race. Stockton (58-75) fell 4 1/2 back. San Jose has five games left in the regular season (one game vs. Visalia, four games vs. Stockton).

On Deck

The Giants look for a three-game sweep of the Rawhide when the teams conclude their series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is at 12:30 PM with Aaron Phillips scheduled to make the start on the mound for San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.