Nuts Lose 20-5

August 10, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





SAN JOSE, CA. - A barrage of offense sent the Modesto Nuts to a 20-5 loss to the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Excite Ballpark.

Things got off on the wrong foot in the first inning when Nuts (53-65; 23-25) starter Austin Hutchison (L, 3-10) surrendered back-to-back home runs. It all unraveled in the third when the Giants (54-63; 24-24) pushed across nine runs in the third to knock Hutchison out of the game.

The Nuts' righty lasted just 2.1 innings allowing nine runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Jake Scheiner got the Nuts on the board with a home run in the fourth. David Shaeffer homered to start a three-run fifth but that was all the steam the Nuts' comeback had. They scored just one run over the final four innings against the Giants bullpen.

The Giants added three more runs against Scott Boches over 1.2 innings. Steve Moyers heaved the last four frames out of the Nuts' bullpen allowing eight runs on 11 hits.

Jake Wong (W, 3-2) worked five innings in his start for the Giants and struck out seven with one walk and four runs allowed.

The Nuts look to even up the three-game set in the middle affair on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 4:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

