JetHawks Come Back, Walk off on Rawhide

August 10, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks took their first lead on Saturday night in the bottom of the tenth inning, beating the Rawhide, 9-8, on a Joel Diaz RBI single. Diaz ended a game that the JetHawks trailed by four two separate times in the first two innings.

Saturday's game was tied, 7-7, at the end of three innings. Visalia (29-20, 73-42) scored four runs before the JetHawks came to the plate. They led, 7-3, after scoring three times in the second inning.

Lancaster (26-23, 60-57) kept fighting back. Taylor Snyder hit two-run home runs in each of the first two innings. Eleven of Snyder's 15 homers this year have come since the All-Star Break.

In the third inning, Ramon Marcelino tied the game with a leadoff home run. Both teams had seven runs on ten hits through three innings, but the offenses didn't score again until the seventh inning.

Moises Ceja pitched four scoreless innings in relief, but the Rawhide took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning. Jancarlos Cintron hit his second home run of the game, giving the Rawhide a one-run edge. Five of Cintron's six homers this season have come at Lancaster's expense.

As has been the case so often in 2019, the JetHawks found a way to come back. Casey Golden tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo blast off of Cameron Gann. The home run was Golden's second of the game, and his 21st of the season.

Tommy Doyle (2-2) pitched a scoreless tenth inning to set up the walk-off win. In the bottom of the inning, Joel Diaz fell behind in the count, but continued to fight against Gann (0-2). On the 12th pitch of the at-bat, Diaz banged a single up the middle to score Ramon Marcelino for the victory.

The win was Lancaster's ninth in walk-off fashion this season. It marks the seventh time the JetHawks have overcome a deficit of at least four runs. They have won 10 games when trailing after eight innings.

The JetHawks can win the series with a victory Sunday evening. Lucas Gilbreath (4-9) starts for Lancaster against Ryan Weiss (0-0), who is slated to start his second game for the Rawhide. First pitch at The Hangar is 5:05 pm.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.