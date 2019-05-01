Nuts Fall in 13 Innings

MODESTO, CA. - After another marathon, the Modesto Nuts ended up on the wrong end of an 8-3 decision against the Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

It was the 13th inning when the JetHawks (14-12) finally put this game away. Jake Haberer (L, 2-1) walked the first two batters of the 13th to load the bases with the free runner starting at second. Haberer got a pop out and a strikeout to put the Nuts (12-14) on the cusp of getting out of the jam. Matt McLaughlin had a different set of plans when he lined a single into right that brought home two runs. That led to the SS Johnny Adams taking over on the mound. The Nuts shortstop surrendered three more insurance runs.

Braxton Lorenzini (W, 1-2) sent the Nuts down in order to end the 13th inning, and the game, after four hours and ten minutes.

Both squads traded runs in the eleventh and twelfth innings. Anthony Jimenez and Ariel Sandoval each recorded RBI singles for the Nuts.

One the other side, Ramon Marcelino had a sac fly and McLaughlin drove home a run with a single.

The Nuts nearly walked off in the ninth inning. With two outs and runners at first and third, Joe Rizzo flared a ball into shallow left. Casey Golden came flying in and made a terrific sliding catch to end the threat and send the game to extra innings.

Both starters were great during regulation. Ljay Newsome heaved seven innings allowing just one groundball RBI single. Overall, the Nuts' righty struck out eight and walked none.

Antonio Santos started for the JetHawks and allowed just one tally in the fourth when Cal Raleigh took him deep. Santos went six innings striking out five and walking none.

Carlos Hernandez did some seriously heavy lifting out of the Nuts' bullpen. The righty worked 4 1/3 innings while allowing just two unearned runs with three strikeouts.

The Nuts will try to bounce back after two straight losses in the third game of this four-game series. First pitch against the JetHawks is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

