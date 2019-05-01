JetHawks Beat Nuts in Extras Again

May 1, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - In a back-and-forth extra-innings affair, the JetHawks scored five runs in the 13th to put the Nuts away in an 8-3 win on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

The JetHawks (14-12) loaded the bases with no outs in the 13th but couldn't bring home a run until Matt McLaughlin's clutch two-run single with two away. The hit forced the Nuts (12-14) to bring shortstop Johnny Adams into pitch, and Lancaster took advantage, adding run-scoring doubles from Sean Bouchard and Joel Diaz.

Braxton Lorenzini (1-2) did not allow a run in the bottom of the inning to pick up his first win of the season.

Each team went scoreless in the first extra frame, and then each traded runs in the 11th and 12th innings. Casey Golden made two sliding catches in left field to prevent the winning run from scoring, and centerfielder Matt Hearn threw a runner out on the bases and made a spectacular running grab in deep right-center to preserve the tie.

The game was Lancaster's longest of the season in terms of innings and came a night after the JetHawks played their longest game of the season in a 4-hour, 33-minute 11-inning win in Modesto.

The game started as a pitchers' duel between right-handers Antonio Santos and Ljay Newsome.

Lancaster scored first when Diaz followed a Bouchard double with a RBI-single in the second inning. Modesto tied on a Cal Raleigh homer in the fourth.

Santos allowed just the one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk for his second-straight start.

Newsome would allow just one run over seven innings.

Matt Dennis tossed three scoreless innings out of the JetHawks bullpen. Reliever Jake Haberer (2-1) took the loss for Modesto.

The win gave Lancaster a winning record for the month of April despite starting the season 0-6. They have gone 14-6 over their last 20 games.

The four-game series continues with game three on Wednesday night. Will Gaddis will start against left-hander Ian McKinney. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.