Nuts Avoid Sweep with 12-2 Win

August 9, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - An offensive explosion in the seventh and eighth innings propelled the Modesto Nuts to a 12-2 win against the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night.

Felix Hernandez made a rehab start with the Nuts (53-64; 23-24) and tossed two-plus innings while allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Meanwhile Kyle Bradish was throwing well for the 66ers (45-71; 19-28) until he surrendered a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic in the fifth.

In the seventh, the Nuts got to reliever Tyler Smith (L, 1-2) for seven runs on eight hits. The Nuts recorded six consecutive hits. Kelenic had the second of his three hits when he smacked a RBI single. Jake Scheiner and Jack Larsen recorded back-to-back RBI triples. Johnny Adams, with his second hit of the inning, brought home a run as well.

Joe Rizzo's fourth hit was an eighth-inning RBI single. Connor Kopach capped the scoring with a three-run triple.

Matthew Willrodt was excellent over four shutout innings out of the bullpen. Collin Kober (W, 3-1) tossed two hitless innings with four strikeouts.

The Nuts head to San Jose for the first of three games on Friday night. First pitch on is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

California League Stories from August 9, 2019

