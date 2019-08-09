Rawhide Walk It off in Extras to Defeat the Stockton Ports

VISALIA, CA-Luis Alejandro Basabe walked it off in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat the Ports 3-2. With bases loaded and no outs, he hit a two-RBI single to left field.

The Ports led in the bottom of the ninth 1-0. Visalia was down to their final out when Alex King hit a solo homerun to tie it up. Breckin Williams pitched the top of the 10th and gave up one run off two hits. Jordan Devencenzi gave the Ports the lead when he drove in Lazaro Armenteros with a single to left field.

Jorge Perez started the bottom of the tenth at second base. Eduardo Diaz singled to make it runners on first and third. Alek Thomas was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Basabe singled to left field and Perez and Diaz scored. Williams got his fourth win of the season. Rawhide took the three-game series and still lead on track to win the second half of the Northern Division.

