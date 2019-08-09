'Hide too Much for 'Hawks Friday

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Visalia Rawhide displayed why they have the best record in the California League Friday night, handing the JetHawks a loss, 8-3, in front of 4,060 at The Hangar. Visalia scored five early runs and never looked back.

Colten Schmidt (1-3) retired the first five batters he faced, but the Rawhide (29-19, 73-41) rallied for three runs with two outs in the second inning. They added two more in the third inning. On the night, six of Visalia's eight runs came with two outs.

Lancaster (25-23, 59-57) got another great game from shortstop Ryan Vilade. He homered in the third inning, giving him seven since the All-Star Break. The reigning Cal League Player of the Week finished with three hits.

Outside of Vilade, the JetHawks were largely held in check. Justin Lewis (3-1) pitched five innings, allowing just two runs. Austin Bernard homered in the ninth inning, accounting for the team's last run. On the night, Lancaster went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The JetHawks have dropped five of their last six games. They are just 3-8 versus Visalia, and 17-30 against teams in the North Division.

Lancaster drew 4,060 to The Hangar for the team's penultimate game as El Viento, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. There were Selena Tribute Fireworks after the contest.

The three-game series continues Saturday night. Garrett Schilling (8-8) goes for his ninth win of the season against Jeff Bain (6-8), who leads the league in strikeouts. First pitch at The Hangar is 6:05 pm.

