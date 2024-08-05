Nuts Announce 2025 Home Schedule, Highlighted by 4th of July

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts will be back home in 2025 on the 4th of July, headlining the 66-game home Midwest League schedule for the franchise's 29th season, the Lugnuts announced today.

For the fifth consecutive season, the Nuts will host games against the same opponent in regular six-game series running from Tuesday through Sunday, followed by Monday off days.

After hosting Michigan State University in the Crosstown Showdown on Tuesday, April 1, the Nuts open the 2025 home campaign on Tuesday, April 8, with the start of a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons, concluding on Sunday, August 31, with the finale of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains.

In between, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (April 22-27), South Bend Cubs (May 13-18), Beloit Sky Carp (May 27-June 1), West Michigan Whitecaps (June 10-15), Dayton Dragons (June 24-29) and Cedar Rapids Kernels (July 29-August 3) come to Michigan's state capital, with additional series against Lake County (April 29-May 4), Fort Wayne (July 4-6), West Michigan (July 18-20) and Dayton (August 12-17).

The arrival of Fort Wayne to town on Independence Day marks the return of 4th of July baseball to Lansing, which took a one-year hiatus in 2024 after the Lugnuts had hosted on the 4th every year since 2008.

The Nuts have annually drawn one of the largest crowds in Minor League Baseball on the holiday, with 2024's 3rd of July crowd of 9,917 topping all High-A single game attendances and ranking higher than 100 other Minor League teams (out of 120 total) have drawn in any game this year.

The full 2025 schedule, as well as the promotional schedule, will be announced during the 2024-2025 offseason. For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

