Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, August 6 - Sunday, August 11, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 6 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 7 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 8 at 7:05 PM

Friday, August 9 at 7:05 PM*

Saturday, August 10 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, August 11 at 1:05 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Saturday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open between Tuesday and Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm for pregame shopping.

DRAGONS FIRE NIGHT PRESENTED BY LION

Join us for Dragons Fire Night presented by LION on Saturday, August 10. Tickets for the game are $14, with $7 from every ticket sold going to the Hundred Club of Dayton. Dragons Fire Night includes an award recognition, honor guard, and plaza activities including touch-a-trucks, virtual firefighting, and more! To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com/firenight.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: LHP T.J. Sikkema

Wednesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Thursday: RHP Brian Edgington

Friday: RHP Jose Franco

Saturday: RHP Mason Pelio

Sunday: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Team update: The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot. There are 30 games remaining in the regular season.

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as Player of the Week. In six games between July 22-28, Jorge batted .375 with two home runs and two doubles. He recorded an OPS of 1.440. Dragons starter Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week. In his start on July 28, Aguilera went five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out five batters and walked one.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, August 6

National Anthem: The Daytones

Spotlight on Dayton: Centerville Coeds

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Barline

Wednesday, August 7

National Anthem: Detra Scott

Thursday, August 8

National Anthem: Valley Brass

Honor Guard: Northmont High School JROTC

Retirement Village People

Friday, August 9

National Anthem: St. Henry Trio

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dwyer School of Irish Dance

DJ Banana

Saturday, August 10

National Anthem: Lipstick Scoundrels

Honor Guard: Dayton Fire Department

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Troy Christian Marching Band

God Bless America: Dayton Firefighter Price Dunlap

Sunday, August 11

National Anthem: St. Isidore Youth Choir

Princess Jade with two unicorns

Humane Society (plaza)

Spotlight on Dayton: VuDo Swing

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dance Flash Fusion

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, August 6: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to the Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between August 6 and August 11.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, August 7: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Home Run for Life. Each honoree takes a home run lap around the bases during the game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Michael Pulliam, a 12-year-old with diabetes, will be recognized on Wednesday.

Thursday, August 8: On Thursday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative. The organization aims to empower those seeking recovery from addiction and former foster youth by providing opportunities for individuals to enhance their lives through transformational and vocational pathways. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. All-Stars could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. To learn more and nominate a Community All-Star, visit daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Friday, August 9: Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, August 10: Saturday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, August 11: The Dragons Academic All-Star Program presented by Edison State Community College is recognizing five College Credit Plus students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost. The final Academic All-Star being honored this year is Abby Lamm. Abby will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Sunday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/ccp.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Sergeant William Webster Jr. will be recognized on Sunday.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

