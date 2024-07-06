Nuga, Krikke Vault Stingers Back into First Place with 99-82 Win over Bandits
July 6, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
A massive fourth quarter powered the Edmonton Stingers (10-4) past the Vancouver Bandits (9-4) on Saturday to regain first place in the Western Conference.
Stingers' guard Michael Nuga came off the bench to drop 24 points and earn the 99-82 victory, including eight in Target Score Time and 17 in the fourth quarter overall.
He did it all in front of his parents, who were on his mind during a clutch three in Target Score Time.
