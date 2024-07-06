Nuga, Krikke Vault Stingers Back into First Place with 99-82 Win over Bandits

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Edmonton Stingers celebrate win

() Edmonton Stingers celebrate win()

A massive fourth quarter powered the Edmonton Stingers (10-4) past the Vancouver Bandits (9-4) on Saturday to regain first place in the Western Conference.

Stingers' guard Michael Nuga came off the bench to drop 24 points and earn the 99-82 victory, including eight in Target Score Time and 17 in the fourth quarter overall.

He did it all in front of his parents, who were on his mind during a clutch three in Target Score Time.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.