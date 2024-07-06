Shooting Stars End Two-Game Slide with Win over Rattlers

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars' Donovan Williams in action

() Scarborough Shooting Stars' Donovan Williams in action()

Donovan Williams and Cat Barber combined for 52 points to help the Scarborough Shooting Stars (7-6) snap their two-game losing streak with a 105-99 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-8) on Friday.

With the Rattlers leading 78-73 after three hard-fought quarters, a path to ending their five-game losing streak was in sight. However, Scarborough quickly flipped the switch in the fourth quarter as Barber and Williams dominated to extend their lead to as big as 12.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.