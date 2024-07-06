Breaking: Vancouver Bandits Sign Former Brooklyn Net, 2024 South East Melbourne Captain Mitchell Creek

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Saturday that the club has signed decorated and NBA-experienced swingman Mitchell Creek for the remainder of the club's current Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The Bandits currently sit second in the CEBL standings with a 9-4 record. Sporting no. 55, Creek will dress for tomorrow's game at LEC versus the visiting Saskatchewan Rattlers.

"I am excited to join the Bandits to help as best I can to continue their great season and push further to call ourselves champions. I am pumped to meet all of the incredible fans, team and members of the organization," Creek said.

Creek's resumé checks off every level of the global basketball scene. During the 2018-19 campaign, he appeared in a combined five NBA regular season games split between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 50 per cent shooting from the field between time spent with both clubs.

A native of Horsham, Australia, Creek is a notable member of the country's basketball scene. As part of its men's national program, known as the Boomers, Creek has been a key cog in the program's ascent; winning a 2017 FIBA Asia Cup title and representing his nation at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Further demonstrating his national pride, Creek has appeared in more than 300 games in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), which is widely regarded as one of the top 10 professional basketball leagues in the world. Creek served as captain of the South East Melbourne Phoenix during the recent 2023-24 campaign. Creek led the Phoenix by example; averaging 31.9 minutes, 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 49 per cent shooting from field goal range.

Creek becomes the second Australian to suit up for the Bandits, joining Kyle Adnam, who previously served as co-captain of the Phoenix and was a member of Vancouver's roster in 2022.

"We are all really excited to add Mitch. I was devastated to find out about the loss of James, so adding Mitch fills a significant void. He is an incredibly well accomplished player who plays the game the right way with high-level toughness and skill," Julius said.

"He will be a valuable piece to our championship run."

A 6-foot-5 swingman capable of playing the guard and forward positions, Creek is no stranger to the international basketball landscape. Since turning pro in 2010 as a member of the Adelaide 36ers, Creek has played in the German Bundesliga (GÃÃÂ¶ttingen, 2017-18), the Chinese Basketball Association (Xinjiang Flying Tigers (2023-24) and Puerto Rico (2022-24).

