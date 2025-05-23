Vancouver Bandits Games to be Broadcast in Punjabi on Connect FM for the 2025 Season

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits and Connect FM are proud to announce the continuation of their groundbreaking partnership to broadcast select 2025 Bandits home games in Punjabi, marking the second straight season of inclusive, community-driven basketball storytelling on air.

In 2024, the Bandits and Connect FM made history by becoming the first team in Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) history to deliver a live Punjabi radio broadcast on June 1, 2024. This milestone moment resonated with fans across the Lower Mainland and the global South Asian diaspora, creating space for representation, access, and cultural celebration through basketball.

"As a radio platform, Connect FM has always focused on organizing and partnering with initiatives that involve projects benefitting our community. Our partnership with the Vancouver Bandits is purely based on the idea of offering something that has never been done before, " said Tejinder Singh, director - strategy & operations of Connect Media Network. Connect FM's live broadcast of CEBL games in Punjabi was well received by our audience in 2024. This year, listeners will have a great experience of catching the game updates live in Punjabi language again."

Bringing the action will be play-by-play broadcaster Jagraj Lalli and analyst Jarman Chahal, who together bring experience from Hockey Night In Canada: Punjabi Edition, the BC Hockey League as well as several broadcasting stints with various leagues and community events throughout the Lower Mainland region.

Connect FM will provide live Punjabi commentary for eight marquee Bandits home games this season. Fans can tune in across multiple platforms:

Online: connectfm.ca Click Listen LIVE Surrey FM 91.5

App: Connect FM Canada (available via App Store & Google Play)

Radio: 91.5 FM in Surrey and surrounding areas

2025 Punjabi Radio Broadcast Schedule on Connect FM:

Saturday, May 24 - vs. Edmonton Stingers | 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 1 - vs. Calgary Surge | 5:00 PM

Saturday, June 14 - vs. Montreal Alliance | 7:00 PM

Friday, June 20 - vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears (South Asian Heritage Night) | 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 28 - vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers | 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 6 - vs. Brampton Honey Badgers | 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 20 - vs. Edmonton Stingers | 5:00 PM

Sunday, August 3 - vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears | 5:00 PM

"The return of our Punjabi radio broadcast is a meaningful step in our continued commitment to inclusion," said Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits team president. "This partnership with Connect FM not only brings the game to Punjabi-speaking fans but also celebrates the vibrant South Asian community that is a proud part of our team's identity and culture. Punjabi will not be the only language we explore for Vancouver Bandits live stream and radio broadcasts."







