Surge Ride Dominant Third Quarter to Win over Sea Bears

Calgary Surge's Rugzy Miller-Moore in action

The visiting Calgary Surge (2-1) outscored the Winnipeg Sea Bears (1-1) 33-14 in the third quarter and rode that effort to a 98-86 win to end their season-opening three-game road trip on a high note.

Calgary's playstyle in the early season has been clear: push the pace and generate high-quality looks. Count both those boxes checked after Friday as the Surge ran roughshod over the Sea Bears for a 22-3 edge in fast-break scoring as part of a whopping 58 points in the paint (plus-20).

Leading that rim-running onslaught was Sean Miller-Moore, who finished with a CEBL career-high 29 points to go with six assists, one steal and one block.

