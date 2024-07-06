River Lions Rout BlackJacks to Inch Closer to Playoff Spot
July 6, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Niagara River Lions are one game closer to securing a playoff spot.
Jahvon Blair scored a game-high 24 points as the River Lions bounced the Ottawa BlackJacks 110-86 on Saturday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara increased its lead atop the Eastern Conference, moving to 9-5 as it attempts to top the table for the second consecutive season.
