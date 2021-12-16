Northwoods League Announces 2022 Schedule

December 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2022 season. The schedule features 22 teams, with the Thunder Bay Border Cats being replaced for the second season with the traveling Minnesota Mud Puppies.

"We look forward to showcasing top collegiate athletes again in 2022, while also providing great entertainment in 21 venues across the upper Midwest," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "It's a goal of the League and each affiliate to make each season an even better experience than the year prior,"

The Northwoods League, the largest organized baseball league in the world, will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Monday, May 30.

"The Northwoods League prides itself on being a valuable partner in each community while giving collegiate athletes a platform to enhance their skills," said Voz. "The League will celebrate its 29th year of providing entertainment in 21 local communities."

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 5 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its ninth year, and second year in La Crosse, on August 2. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Full league schedules can be found by clicking view all dates at www.northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to northwoodsleague.com/schedule/2022-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.