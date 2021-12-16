Bucks Release 2022 Schedule

December 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The 2021 Great Plains East Champion Waterloo Bucks announced their 2022 regular season schedule which will see Waterloo opening the season at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The Bucks open with a two-game homestand versus the Great Plains Champion St. Cloud Rox before hitting the road for a four-game trip.

The Bucks' 28th season of play will again consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be July 4 when Waterloo finishes a two-game series versus the Duluth Huskies at home. The Bucks start the second half on the road in La Crosse versus the Loggers on July 6. The final regular season game of the 2022 slate for Waterloo is at home on August 13 versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Home game times for the 2022 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday games: 2:35 pm

Monday, May 30: 2:35 pm

Thursday, June 16: 12:05 pm - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

This season again features a split-doubleheader. On June 16, the Bucks will host the Bismarck Larks for a 12:05 pm start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games.

The Bucks' longest homestand of the season is a six-day, seven-game stretch which starts with the doubleheader versus Bismarck on June 16 and also sees Waterloo hosting La Crosse and the Rochester Honkers. As for the longest road trip, the Bucks will have a seven-day, eight-game swing starting on July 23. During that trip, Waterloo will travel to Willmar to face the Stingers for a pair of games, then to Bismarck for four games over three days, finishing with a pair of games at St. Cloud.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of five Sunday games, six Monday games, four Tuesday games, one Wednesday game, six Thursday games, seven Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for their traditional Father's Day game on Sunday, June 19 versus La Crosse and Independence Day on Monday, July 4 versus the Huskies.

The Bucks will play two games at home in the month of May, 13 games at home in the month of June, 13 games at home during the month of July, and eight games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 19 games in the first half of the season and 17 games in the second half.

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 27th season of play, winning the Great Plains East Championship. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 16, 2021

Bucks Release 2022 Schedule - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.