Mallards Name Samantha Rubin as Assistant General Manager

The Madison Mallards announced on Thursday afternoon the hiring of Samantha Rubin as their new Assistant General Manager.

Rubin joins the Mallards by way of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball where she quickly rose in the ranks from an intern to the Marketing Director.

The Florida native is a Gator grad that thrives in engaging with her community and developing a fun and inclusive atmosphere. She spent her college years winning a National Title in collegiate rowing and assisting non-profits across the world with water filtration. She even climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in the summer of 2018 to raise money for a non-profit organization she started with her mom, Water4Mercy.

In her new Assistant General Manager role Sam will keep doing what she loves, working in minor league baseball. "There is something special about minor league baseball. The smaller parks, the community feel, the connections made with players, it is unmatched. That is especially true with the Mallards. The Mallards have made a name for themselves nationally as one of the best in the business, which is why this position was a perfect fit," said the newcomer.

Rubin's duties as AGM will include bringing in new corporate sponsorship deals, overseeing the marketing department, and making sure that the 2022 season at Warner Park is the best ever.

"I'm counting the days until Opening Day, it can't come fast enough," Rubin said.

In Rubin's free time, she enjoys working out, hanging out with her dog Stella, and walking through beautiful Downtown Madison.

