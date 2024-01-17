Northern Colorado Owlz Re-Sign Right-Hander Dalton Ross

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed right-handed pitcher Dalton Ross for the 2024 season.

Ross made 26 appearances for the Owlz after joining the club in mid-July. He posted an 8.60 ERA in 30 â  innings.

The submarining righty had an excellent start to his Owlz career, posting a 3.60 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings in July, earning himself a role in the late innings.

"We are excited to use him in late-inning work again and matchups where he will make hitters look silly," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

The Tampa University product will look to make an impact in the Owlz bullpen once again in 2024.

"I chose to come back for three reasons: to play for Frank Gonzales, to be back with a great group of dudes, and to bring a championship to Windsor," Ross said.

