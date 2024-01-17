Boise Hawks Announce "208 Day"

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced details surrounding the second annual "208 Day," the locally driven "day of community" for HawksNation, the Treasure Valley, and the entire state of Idaho, scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024.

"Serving our community has been one of our four core values since our inception and 208 Day is becoming an embodiment of that core value. We're excited to again bring together HawksNation, along with familiar and new partners, for this day of community. Last year, we saw almost 1,000 fans sign up to give back on 208 Day, and we're hoping to build on that success this year. We're thrilled to see the already outpouring of support from our partners and look forward to watching this great state and area code come together." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President/General Manager

For 208 Day, the Boise Hawks have planned the following:

The Hawks offices will be closed, and front office staff will participate in community projects and volunteering with local non-profits.

The Hawks' mascot, Humphrey, will be making appearances throughout the day at various locations.

This will be the final day of the non-perishable food drive at Memorial Stadium, benefitting the Idaho Food Bank.

This will be the final day of the Boise Hawks' annual Winter Glove Drive.

The Hawks have teamed up with the Horseshoe Collective for a unique opportunity for Collective members to volunteer on 208 Day alongside Boise State Student Athletes.

The largest interactive piece of 208 Day is a no purchase necessary, enter-to-win raffle. Every hour starting at 10 AM, the Hawks will be raffling off twenty-six prizes (totaling 208) donated by the Hawks and their partners on their social channels. Each of the 208 raffle prizes will include a $5 Gift Card to Dutch Bros. Coffee.

To be entered to win the raffle, fans will need to visit

www.208Day.com and enter their name, city, and email address along with a "personal pledge" to do something community-based (donate to a cause, commit to complete a random act of kindness, volunteer with a non-profit, etc.).

The Hawks are excited to announce the first wave of 208 Day Prizes, thanks to their partners, with more to be announced closer to 208 Day. They include:

Fresh Hamburger Patties, thanks to CS Beef Packers.

Fred Meyer Gift Cards, thanks to Fred Meyer.

PacificSource Prize Pack, thanks to PacificSource.

Palm Beach Tan Swag Bags, thanks to Palm Beach Tan.

$350 Gift Certificate for services, thanks to Pursuit Restoration.

Lunch with a Boise State Football student-athlete, thanks to the Horseshoe Collective.

Boise Hawks Box Seats, thanks to Ataraxis PEO.

Pro Max 720S Cordless Stick Vacuum w/ cyclone technology, thanks to UPC Wholesale.

$100 Sonic Gift Card and Swag Bag, thanks to Sonic Drive-In.

Complimentary Teeth Whitening, thanks to Grant Dental.

Idaho Steelheads Tickets, thanks to the Boise Hawks.

Pizza for a Year, thanks to Idaho Pizza Company.

Fans can visit www.208Day.com to sign up for the raffle or for up-to-date information on everything surrounding 208 Day. Organizations interested in participating in 208 Day can contact the Boise Hawks directly at 208-322-5000 or 208Day@boisehawks.com.

