Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC wins fourth consecutive league match with 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC, as Jake Keegan becomes third player in USL League One history with 30 or more regular season goals though 32nd-minute winner.
