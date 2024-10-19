Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC wins fourth consecutive league match with 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC, as Jake Keegan becomes third player in USL League One history with 30 or more regular season goals though 32nd-minute winner.

