Northeastern Head Coach Jerry Keefe on Freshman Class & USHL Alumni
Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
"There's a lot of difference makers in that class. They're great kids. They're skilled, but they work, they compete, they're great teammates..."
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Tri-City, Omaha Tangle on Halloween at Viaero Center - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Saints Battle for Shootout-Win over Bucs - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Thrash Musketeers for 5th Win in Six Games - Lincoln Stars
- Bucs Rally to Shootout, Fall 4-3 in Dubuque - Des Moines Buccaneers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.