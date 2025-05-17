North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC - Game Highlights 05/17/2025 Nationwidefull
May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
A precise brace from Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo helped North Carolina to defeat Chicago, 2-0, to earn a clean sheet at home.
