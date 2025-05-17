North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC - Game Highlights 05/17/2025 Nationwidefull

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







A precise brace from Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo helped North Carolina to defeat Chicago, 2-0, to earn a clean sheet at home.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.