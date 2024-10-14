Norsemen Split Weekend Series vs Minot

October 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

This weekend, the St. Cloud Norsemen faced off against the Minot Minotauros in an electrifying matchup that showcased a ton of skill early and often.

Game 1 Final Score: St. Cloud 3 vs Minot 1

The game kicked off with both teams showing strong offensive strategies, but it was the Norsemen who struck first, with an early goal that set the tone for the night. Tyler Wishart found the back of the net just 2:40 into the first period, igniting the team and giving St. Cloud a crucial momentum boost. Wes Berg continued his early season success by scoring another quick goal to give the Norsemen an early 2-0 lead. As the game went on Minot continued putting pucks on net but the outstanding Norsemen goaltender (Beck Liden) would shut the door on Minot multiple times throughout the second period to help the Norsemen continue their success. Minot finally squeaked one by in the third period to make it a 2-1 game but Sam Kartch stepped up big late in the third period to close the door on the Minotauros by scoring his first of the year to give the Norsemen a 3-1 win over the fiesty Minotauros.

Game 2 Final Score: Norsemen 1 - Minotauros - 4

In game two of the weekend series the Minotauros flipped the script and came out blazing hot to start the first period up 2-0. Chuck Owens scored his first of the year for the Minotauros with a little over two minutes left in the first period. The Norsemen did not give up after a slow start and Tanner Hunt scored a massive goal midway through the second period to keep the Norsemen in the game. Ultimately the Minotauros were to much to handle for the Norsemen as they put the foot on the gas scoring the final two goals of the game giving the Minotauros a 4-1 victory to split the series 1-1.

UP NEXT ON SCHEDULE: St. Cloud will try to continue their October success against the Austin Bruins (5-4) as they start game one in St. Cloud (October 18th) and finish the series off in Austin for game two (October 19th).

